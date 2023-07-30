Roof of bank collapses in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: The roof of the District Cooperative Center Bank Limited in the Kunjelpada area of Odisha’s Sambalpur district collapsed on Sunday. Fortunately, the incident occurred during a holiday, preventing any large-scale disruptions and potential casualties.

The front part of the bank, which housed several important documents and papers, bore the brunt of the roof collapse. As the building was quite old, the possibility of structural deterioration leading to the incident is being investigated. Heavy rainfall in the area had caused water to accumulate on the roof, potentially contributing to the roof’s damage.

After receiving information, bank authorities and police reached the spot. The cops have initiated a probe into the matter to identify the cause of the sudden collapse of the roof.

“We heard a loud noise, and within moments, the roof collapsed. It was fortunate that nobody was inside the bank at the time. We hope the bank authorities address the situation promptly and provide information about the damage,” said a local resident.