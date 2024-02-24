Rojalin Mohanty from Odisha chosen for PM-YUVA 2.0 Mentorship Scheme

Bhubaneswar: Young Odia author Rojalin Mohanty has brought laurels to the State after recently getting selected for the PM YUVA 2.0 mentorship scheme. Out of the 44 successful authors of different language, she is the only one from Odisha. Her manuscript on democracy based on Sri Ram Chandra Bhanja Deo was chosen.

Rojalin is the daughter of Kumarabara Mohanty and late Sudhanshubala Mohanty of Siddhapokhari village under Balikuda Block of Jagatsinghpur district. She is an author who has literary works like short stories, poems to her credit. Besides, she has also worked as an anchor/compere in Akashvani and Doordarshan. A post graduate in journalism she was also working in ‘The Sambad’.

Under the PM YUVA mentorship Rojalin will be provided an amount of Rs 50,000 for six months to totally receive Rs 3 lakhs. Besides, her manuscript on democracy which has been selected will be published as a book by the National Book Trust (NBT). Her work will also be translated to multiple Indian languages. Under this scheme NBT had sought manuscript from young authors aged less than 30 years, in which Rojalin’s work on democracy was selected.

For her literary works, Rojalin has got many awards including the Katha Naba Pratibha award and Kadambini Naba Unmesha award. Based in Bhubaneswar she has married Dr. Dillip Behera, an awarded writer who has received the Mayurbhanj Kendra Sahitya Akademi Youth award.