Rocket Trapped In Fishing Net In Odisha’s Balasore

Soro: In a shocking incident a rocket was trapped in the fishing net in Balasore district of Odisha.

As per reports, the fishermen had gone into the deep sea for fishing, while they noticed something heavy in their net. They pulled it out and were surprised to discover a rocket stuck in it.

The fishermen then brought it ashore with the help of a boat and informed the Integrated Test Range (ITR) Chandipur.

The object is being suspected to be remains of a rocket which were fired from the multi barrel rocket launcher Pinaka, successfully tested by ITR, Chandipur on October 4, 2020.