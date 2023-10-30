Robbery in Balasore: 9 arrested, looted valuables recovered

Balasore: In a major breakthrough, the Balasore police has successfully busted a robbery gang and arrested nine people including a receiver for their involvement in the loot on October 26 in Khantapada police limits of the district.

According to Balasore Superintendent of Police (SP) Sagarika Nath, the Khantpada OIC and his team soon swung into action based on the complaint of a resident of the area, who alleged that the accused had looted cash and valuables from the house by using the pepper spray and at gun point on October 26.

Initially, police managed to arrest four of the accused persons and based on the inputs received from them during interrogation, a team of cops under the leadership of SDPO Sadar, which in coordination with GRP, RPF and Special Squad of DCP Cuttack, nabbed the remaining accused from Cuttack railway station while they were trying to flee to Bengaluru.

As many as three motorcycles, one laptop, six mobile phones, Rs 8,000 in cash, and gold and silver ornaments were recovered from their possession.