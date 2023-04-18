Robbery bid foiled in Ganjam of Odisha, 4 arrested

Bhanjanagar: In a big success to Police, a robbery bid has been foiled in Ganjam district of Odisha today. The Kabisurya Nagar Police arrested four dacoits who were planning to execute a robbery.

As per reports, following a tip off Police conducted raid at a burial ground near Badakharida village and nabbed the miscreants who were planning a robbery.

Police have seized a country made pistol, 3 live bullets, 2 bombs, 2 swords, a motorcycle, Rs 1750 cash and other items of robbery from the possession of the robbers.

It has been learnt that a number of criminal cases are pending in the names of the four accused persons at different Police Stations of the district.

The accused persons have been forwarded to Court.