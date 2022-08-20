Road washed away, guard wall of bridge collapses due to incessant rain in Odisha’s Kandhamal dist

Kandhamal: Incessant rain in many districts of the state has made life of people miserable in the last few days. The road as well as the guard wall of a bridge collapsed today in the Baliguda area in Kandhamal district of Odisha.

As per reports, traffic flow was stopped in between Jalespata to Sirla via Shraddhapur in TumudiBandha Block of the district as the guard wall of a small bridge collapsed and the nearby road was washed away. It has resulted in movement of vehicle in between Shraddhapur and Sirla.

The reason behind the wall collapse has been found as incessant rain for the last few days in the area.

It is to be noted that many places across the State have received rainfall in the last few days. Accordingly, a number of casualties have been reported due to the incessant rain in different places of the State.

Till the report was written while it was pouring in the said area of Kandhamal district the water level in the Khadga River of Baliguda nd Rahul River in Tumudibandha is increasing.