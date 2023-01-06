Road in front of Puri Srimandir closed, tourists hassled

Puri: The tourists in the holy city of Puri experienced a lot of difficulties because the road in front of the Srimandir has been closed.

The stretch between the temple administration’s office and the Lions’ Gate has been closed to facilitate workers to carry out construction work under the Srimandir Heritage Corridor Project.

The road has for the ongoing Srimandir Heritage Corridor Project (Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa).

Tourists and local people coming to the grand road, temple or hospital are experiencing a lot of issues. It is noteworthy that, shops along this road have been closed.