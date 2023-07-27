Road communication snapped in Malkangiri due to incessant rain, water flowing above 4 feet in Kalimela

Malkangiri: Incessant rain has wreaked havoc in Malkangiri and rainwater was seen flowing four feet above Kuiguru bridge in Kalimela, following which the road communication has been snapped.

Due to heavy downpours for last some days, water is flowing above danger mark and road communication on National Highway 326 from Motu to Ranchi Vijayawada corridor has been completely closed.

On the other hand, Godavari river is still continuing to overflow. The water level has risen to 51 feet and now the danger level has crossed the second mark and reach the third mark.