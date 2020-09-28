women protest in cuttack

Road Blockade In Odisha’s Cuttack, Over Arrest Of Youths [WATCH]

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: Hundreds of women  have staged a road blockade and protested near Shelter Square in Cuttack city protesting the arrest of some youths.

According to reports, a road blockade in Cuttack has caused major traffic disruption in the city on Monday.

Related News

217 more test positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack city

Adulterated Sauce Manufacturing Unit Busted In Cuttack

Cuttack city reports 254 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Cuttack city reports 299 new Covid-19 cases, Tally mounts to…

The reason behind the arrest according to the police is a land dispute.

The locals have alleged that a few women had also been illegally detained by Bidanasi police late at night yesterday.

You might also like
State

3235 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Rises To 2.1 Lakh

State

16 Covid Positives Have Succumbed In Odisha Today, Death Toll Rises To 813

State

Meritorious student from Odisha’s Kendrapara to discontinue study due to…

State

Odisha’s Tapang Declared As Prohibited Area By Khordha District Admin

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7