Road Blockade In Odisha’s Cuttack, Over Arrest Of Youths [WATCH]

Cuttack: Hundreds of women have staged a road blockade and protested near Shelter Square in Cuttack city protesting the arrest of some youths.

According to reports, a road blockade in Cuttack has caused major traffic disruption in the city on Monday.

The reason behind the arrest according to the police is a land dispute.

The locals have alleged that a few women had also been illegally detained by Bidanasi police late at night yesterday.