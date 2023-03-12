Road accidents claim four lives in Odisha

Baripada/Angul: Two separate road accidents in two different districts of Odisha claimed four lives in on Sunday. The accidents reportedly took place in Mayurbhanj and Angul districts of the State.

In the first road accident, one Sudeep Kumar Mohanty died after his bike fell off a bridge in Champajhar village under Kirikichipala panchayat in Mayurbhanj district today.

The mishap reportedly took place when Sudeep lost control of his motorcycle and fell off the bridge while he was going to Kirikichipala on his motorcycle to distribute wedding invitation cards.

Sudeep was rescued by some locals and was soon admitted at Thakurmunda Community Health Centre (CHC) in critical condition. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

Likewise, three people namely Sipu Pradhan, Sunil Sahu and Manas Behera of Kulei village were killed after their motorcycle on which they were going collided head-on with a pickup van near Santarapur under Jarapada police station limits in Angul district.

The accident occurred when the trio was going towards Zarpada from their native Kulei village for some work, said sources adding that the mishap was so severe that all of them died on the spot.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the village following the death of the three youths.