Road accident near Balasore, rescue operations underway

Balasore: A road accident has taken place near Balasore district of Odisha in the early hours of Sunday morning, and rescue operations are underway.

According to reports, the accident took place near Mandari on Dhamra – Jamujhadi road in Balasore district of Odisha.

The driver lost control over the wheels and the truck overturned. It is worth mentioning that the driver was trapped inside the truck, whereas the helper has been successfully rescued.

The fire department personnel are still trying to rescue the driver. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.