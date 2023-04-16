Road accident near Balasore, rescue operations underway

In a road accident in Balasore district of Odisha, the driver has been trapped inside the truck rescue operations are underway.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
accident in balasore
Representational Image

Balasore: A road accident has taken place near Balasore district of Odisha in the early hours of Sunday morning, and rescue operations are underway.

According to reports, the accident took place near Mandari on Dhamra – Jamujhadi road in Balasore district of Odisha.

The driver lost control over the wheels and the truck overturned. It is worth mentioning that the  driver was trapped inside the truck, whereas the helper has been successfully rescued.

The fire department personnel are still trying to rescue the driver. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

ALSO READ: 2 year old baby girl killed after being hit by Hyva truck in Odisha’s Keonjhar

Sudeshna Panda 5754 news

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.