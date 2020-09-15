Nayagarh: In a tragic incident, a man was allegedly burnt to death as the motorcycle he was driving caught fire after a road accident on NH-57 near Rangamatia in Daspalla of Nayagarh district.

According to sources, an ambulance heading towards Bhubaneswar from Phulbani collided with a motorcycle, following which the motorcycle caught fire. The flames engulfed the bike and the man died on the spot.

Later, on being informed the Daspalla police along with fire personnel reached the spot and doused the flames. Police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.