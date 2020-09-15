Road Accident Kills Man As Bike Collides With Ambulance, Catches Fire In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Nayagarh: In a tragic incident, a man was allegedly burnt to death as  the motorcycle he was driving caught fire after a road accident on NH-57 near Rangamatia in Daspalla of Nayagarh district.

Related News

One killed in road mishap in Odisha’s Gajapati dist: One…

Amendment Of The Odisha Local Fund Audit Act, 1948 Approved…

Senior Manager Of Punjab National Bank Bhubaneswar Involved…

Ollywood Actor Sritam Das Tests Covid Positive

According to sources, an ambulance heading towards Bhubaneswar from Phulbani collided with a motorcycle, following which the motorcycle caught fire. The flames engulfed the bike and the man died on the spot.

Later, on being informed the Daspalla police along with fire personnel reached the spot and doused the flames. Police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

You might also like
State

One killed in road mishap in Odisha’s Gajapati dist: One held

State

Amendment Of The Odisha Local Fund Audit Act, 1948 Approved By The State Cabinet

Nation

Won’t Be Enough Covid-19 Vaccines Till 2024: Adar Poonawalla

State

Setting example for others! This IAS officer sent his wife to teach students as…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7