Road Accident in Puri; 1 Dead, 2 Injured

Puri: In a tragic incident, one person died and two other were critically injured in fatal accident in Odisha’s Puri district. The incident has come to fore from Kakatpur-Konark main road. The accident took place following a head-on collision between an auto and a bike at Kakatpur-Konark main road.

The deceased was identified as Muna Sahu, a resident of Sri Chandanpur area under Kakatpur police station.

According to reports, late last night, two youths were returning home on a bike. While returning home, they had a head-on collision with an auto coming from the opposite direction.

Muna Sahu died on the spot while another rider was seriously injured. The auto driver was also critically injured in the accident.

Both the vehicles were speeding and the accident took place.

On being informed, police reached the spot, rescued the injured and rushed them to the nearby health center. Later they were shifted to Bhubaneswar as their condition deteriorated.

As per primary investigation, it is assumed that the accident took place because of over-speeding of both the vehicles. Further investigation is underway.