Road accident in Paradip of Odisha, bike rider killed on the spot

Paradip: There has been a tragic road accident in Paradip of Odisha in which one person has died, said reliable reports on Tuesday.

According to reports, the accident occured as a gas tanker allegedly drove over the bike rider near Zero point area in Paradip. The deceased has been identified as Prabhat Patra of Garjanga village in Kendrapara district in Odisha.

Further it is worth mentioning that Prabhat was an employee of a private company in the area and was working in the pipeline division.

The local police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter. Detailed reports awaited in this incident.