Sundargarh: A fatal accident took place near Sukhabandha under Lahunipara police limits in Sundargarh district on Saturday evening, a woman and her nephew have been killed.

The deceased have been identified as Hemelata Patra and Narottam Patra (13) of Lasmi village.

The injured were rushed to the Lahunipada Hospital and later shifted to the Ispat General Hospital (IGH) in Rourkela as their condition deteriorated.

According to sources, the victims were carrying a person in the van to a hospital as he had consumed poison. A speeding truck hit the ill-fated vehicle killing the woman and the minor boy on the spot.

The driver of the truck fled the spot after the accident. Police is carrying out further investigation into the matter.