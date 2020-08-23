accident in sundargarh

Road Accident In Odisha’s Sundargarh, Woman And Nephew Killed

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sundargarh: A fatal accident took place near Sukhabandha under Lahunipara police limits in Sundargarh district on Saturday evening, a woman and her nephew have been killed.

The deceased have been identified as Hemelata Patra and Narottam Patra (13) of Lasmi village.

The injured were rushed to the Lahunipada Hospital and later shifted to the Ispat General Hospital (IGH) in Rourkela as their condition deteriorated.

According to sources, the victims were carrying a person in the van to a hospital as he had consumed poison. A speeding truck hit the ill-fated vehicle killing the woman and the minor boy on the spot.

The driver of the truck fled the spot after the accident. Police is carrying out further investigation into the matter.

 

You might also like
State

Highest Ever 2993 Covid Positives In Odisha, Tally Crosses 78,530 Today

State

COVID Deaths Crosses 400 Mark In Odisha, 10 Succumb To The Virus

State

Sex Racket Busted In Cuttack, 2 Arrested

State

Odisha’s Rengali Dam Releases Season’s First Floodwater

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7