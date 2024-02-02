Road accident in Odisha’s Khordha: Over 15 injured after truck rams into passenger bus

Khordha: In a tragic incident, a bus carrying devotees to Puri met with an accident in Khordha. A truck coming from behind rammed into the bus, causing the accident.

Reliable reports tell us that the devotees in the bus were on their way to visit the Srimandir Heritage Corridor from Rayagada. The road accident took place on NH 16 near Gada Khordha chowk, leaving over 15 people injured.

The injured ones in the road accident were rushed to the Khordha medical for necessary medical attention. Khordha collector Chanchal Rana has reportedly paid a visit to the injured people at the hospital.

Further details into the matter are awaited.