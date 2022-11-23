Road accident in Odisha: Woman killed, husband critical

Fatal road accident in Odisha; a woman has been killed and her husband is critically injured in Sonepur district.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
road accident in odisha
Representational Image

Sonepur: A woman has been killed in a road accident in Sonepur district of Odisha on Wednesday said reliable reports.

It is worth noting that, their bike was hit by a bus near Kalapathar square in Sonepur.

Related News

Odisha: 2 dead in road accident in Khordha

1 dead in road accident in Mayurbhanj of Odisha

Road accident in Odisha: 2 dead as ambulance hits tree

Couple Die In Odisha As Truck Hits Bike

The couple was hit from behind at such high speed that,  the woman died on the spot and the husband is said to be critical.

The locals immediately rushed the man to the nearby hospital. The police reached the spot and has recovered the body and sent it for post mortem.

Further details on the identity and address of the victim is awaited.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.