Road accident in Odisha: Woman killed, husband critical

Sonepur: A woman has been killed in a road accident in Sonepur district of Odisha on Wednesday said reliable reports.

It is worth noting that, their bike was hit by a bus near Kalapathar square in Sonepur.

The couple was hit from behind at such high speed that, the woman died on the spot and the husband is said to be critical.

The locals immediately rushed the man to the nearby hospital. The police reached the spot and has recovered the body and sent it for post mortem.

Further details on the identity and address of the victim is awaited.