Road Accident In Odisha, Father-Daughter Dead

Bargarh: In a tragic road accident in Odisha on the day of Vijaya Dasami, a father and daughter duo have lost their lives on the spot.

Following the accident, there have been reports of a road blockade and protests staged by locals.

The incident has been reported from Bargarh district of Odisha. The exact spot of the accident is said to be Kanapalli square under Sohela police station.

The deceased man has been identified as Pradeep Sahoo. He was 35-years-old and was a resident of Banderpalli village. The minor girl was 3-years-old and has been identified as Rupa Sahoo.

The Sohela police station has reached the spot along with the local MLA. The police and MLA are trying to placate the mob while filing of the story.

Further details awaited.