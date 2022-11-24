Road accident in Odisha, couple killed

Deogarh: In a sad incident, a couple has lost their life in a road accident in Odisha in the early morning hours on Thursday.

According to reports, the couple died after being hit by a truck from behind on the National Highway Number 49.

The incident has been reported from near the Tileibani square said reports.

The irate locals have blocked the Deogarh-Sambalpur road and have demanded compensation for the loss of lives.

Police has reached the spot, further details awaited.