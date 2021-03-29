Road Accident In Odisha Claims Two Lives, One Critical

By WCE 3
Sambalpur: Road accident has reportedly claimed two lives in Odisha’s Sambalpur district on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Pintu Sahoo and Dulav Kumar Marei of Paramanapur village in the district.

The road mishap took place when the bike, on which Pintu and Dulav were traveling along with another youth, hit a trailer from behind near Paramanapur College, said sources.

The accident was so severe that both of them died on the spot while another youth sustained critical injuries. He has been admitted at Burla Hospital for treatment.

A team of cops from Sasan Police Station immediately rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the matter, added the sources.

