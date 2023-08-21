Road accident in Odisha: 2 drivers dead, 2 critical in Jajpur

Jajpur: In a tragic incident on Monday, as many as two people have lost their lives in a road accident in Odisha, said reliable reports.

The incident took place on National Highway No. 16 in Jajpur district, near Mulapal square said reliable reports. Two drivers have lost their lives on the spot.

Reports say that, there was a break down of a truck near the Mulapal square in Jajpur. A vehicle stopped on the way and was repairing the truck by sliding under it when another truck came from the opposite direction and hit the stationary truck.

As a result of which, the vehicles ran over the two drivers, killing them on the spot. It is worth mentioning that two others helping in the repair work have been critically injured in the accident.

The police reached the spot and sent the injured to the hospital. The bodies of the deceased persons was seized and sent for postmortem.

Detailed reports awaited in this regard.