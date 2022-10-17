Road accident in Odisha: 2 dead as ambulance hits tree

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Bhawanipatna: In a tragic incident, two people have been killed in a road accident in Kalahandi district of Odisha on Monday morning, said reports.

The accident has been reported from Ghulijoba on the Jaipatna – Bhawanipata road in Kalahandi district.

In the accident, the patient and the helper of the ambulance died after the vehicle hit a roadside tree at full speed.

The deceased have been identified as Sunita Durga and Dambur Sabar.

According to reports, the driver lost control over the wheels due to which the ambulance hit the roadside tree killing the two people on the spot.

The locals immediately informed the local police. The police immediately reached the spot and rushed the two people to the hospital nearby. But, the doctors declared them brought dead.

The police has started an investigation into the matter, further details in  this matter is awaited.

