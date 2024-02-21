Road accident in Odisha: 10 critical in bus-truck collision in Sundargarh

Bonai: In a tragic case of road accident in Sundargarh, at least 10 people were left critically injured. The accident took place at around 3 AM on Wednesday, on NH-143 under the limits of Tikayatpali police station, said reliable reports in this regard.

According to reports, a bus carrying over 30 passengers was hit by a speeding truck, leading to the accident. The injured ones in the road accident in Sundargarh were rushed to a nearby medical for immediate medical attention.

Reportedly, the passenger bus was on its way to Rourkela from Bhubaneswar. An over speeding bus from behind collided with the bus, causing the accident. As a result of the accident, 10 people were left critically injured.

Upon receiving information about the incident, officials from local police arrived at the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. The identities of the injured people in the accident has not been ascertained yet.

Earlier on Tuesday, another road accident in Malkangiri had left over 10 people injured. A school bus had overturned in the ghat areas of Malkangiri, causing the accident. As per reports, one woman died in the accident while over ten were seriously injured. All the seriously injured were been admitted to Boipariguda Hospital.

Reportedly, over 30 staff of the school in Brahmani village of Koraput district were on their way to Govindappalli in Malkangari district when the bus lost control and overturned at the ghati road.