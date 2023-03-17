Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Road accident in Odisha, 1 dead and 4 critical

In a tragic incident, one person has died in a road accident in Odisha as a pick-up van over turned on Friday, said reports. 

Berhampur: In a tragic incident, one person has died in a road accident in Odisha as a pick-up van overturned on Friday, said reports.

According to reliable reports, the accident took place near Bankeswari temple in Berhampur of Ganjam district in Odisha.

The locals rescued the four injured persons and have rushed them to the MKCG medical college and hospital in Berhampur.

The police has reached the spot and has seized the body and sent it for postmortem. The police is investigating further into the reason of the accident.

Detailed report awaited in this matter.

