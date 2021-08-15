Road accident in Bisamakatak: Naveen Patnaik announces exgratia

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief at the death of four persons in a road accident at Bisamakatak in Odisha’s Rayagada district.

Patnaik conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved families and announced exgratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased.

The Chief Minister also announced free treatment for the two persons injured in the incident and wished for their speedy recovery.

It may be mentioned here that four persons (three from Balangir and one from Rayagada) died in a head-on collision between an Ambulance and truck at Bisamkatak on August 13.