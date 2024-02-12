Road accident in Bhubaneswar, girl killed on the spot

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic road accident in Bhubaneswar, a girl has died on the spot said reports in this regard on Monday. The accident allegedly took place near the Khandagiri square in Bhubaneswar.

Reliable reports say that, a girl was crushed under the bus wheels. Reports say that, the road accident in Bhubaneswar occurred when the girl was crossing the road near Khandagiri square. The girl was crossing the road with her bike.

The bus allegedly ran over the girl when she was crossing the road and she died on the spot. The Khandagiri police reached the spot and is investigating into the matter. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

With the ever increasing traffic in Bhubaneswar, road accidents have become very common and almost a daily occurrence. Recently on January 23, tragic bus accident took place on the Vani Vihar over-bridge in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar during the morning hours, said reliable reports in this regard.

Reportedly, a private bus rammed into an OSRTC bus, causing the accident. Several people, including the drivers of both the buses, have been injured in the accident in Bhubaneswar.

The injured in the accident in Bhubaneswar were rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention. Upon receiving information, PCR vans arrived at the spot. Police officials are investigating into the matter.