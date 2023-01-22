State

Road accident in Balasore: 4 critical

There has been a road accident in Balasore district of Odisha on Sunday morning in which as many as 4 persons have been injured.

By Sudeshna Panda 0
accident in balasore
Representational Image

Balasore: In a tragic incident, as many as four persons have been critically injured in a road accident in Balasore district of Odisha.

The accident in Balasore has been reported from near Sarasankha Bazar in Soro, said reliable reports on Sunday.

Reports say that, as many as four persons have been critically injured in a head-on collision between a truck and an auto-rickshaw.

The police with the help of the locals rescued the injured persons. The police are also investigating into the cause of the accident.

It is worth mentioning that, all the four persons have been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Odisha: 45 hindus living in Pakistan visit Srimandir

Minor girl kills self in Berhampur of Odisha

Odisha: Rupees 7 lakh loot in Keonjhar in broad daylight!

1 of 12,685