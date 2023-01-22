Road accident in Balasore: 4 critical

Balasore: In a tragic incident, as many as four persons have been critically injured in a road accident in Balasore district of Odisha.

The accident in Balasore has been reported from near Sarasankha Bazar in Soro, said reliable reports on Sunday.

Reports say that, as many as four persons have been critically injured in a head-on collision between a truck and an auto-rickshaw.

The police with the help of the locals rescued the injured persons. The police are also investigating into the cause of the accident.

It is worth mentioning that, all the four persons have been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment.