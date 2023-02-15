Road accident during wedding procession in Ganjam: CM announces Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each for the next of the kin of the deceased persons who were killed in a road accident during a marriage function in Ganjam yesterday.

Apart from expressing his deep condolence over the loss of lives in the accident, Patnaik also announced that the State government will bear the expenses of medical treatment of the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.

It is to be noted here that at least three women were killed and several others got injured after a SUV rammed into a wedding procession near Mandiapalli village under Gopalpur police station limits of Ganjam district yesterday.

The deceased have been identified as Swala Reddy (32), Sanju Reddy (23) and Bharti Reddy (12). All the injured persons are undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.