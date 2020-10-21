Bhubaneswar: Odisha has registered a 43.5 percent decline in deaths due to road mishaps in the four months of nationwide lockdown, an official said on Wednesday.

Deaths due to road accidents decreased by 43.5 per cent between April and July. 1048 fatalities were reported in the April to July period as compared to 1853 fatalities betweeen April to July 2019, informed the State Transport Authority (STA).

The number of fatalities reduced by 74 per cent in April, 42 per cent in May, 18 per cent in June and 19 per cent in July.

In the first seven months of the year from January to July, deaths due to road accident has reduced by 30 per cent, the STA said.

As per STA data, 5125 accidents have been reported between January and July this year. During the same period in 2019, the state had reported 6690 road accidents.

The state witnessed 2401 deaths in the first seven months this year against 3426 deaths during the corresponding period of 2019.

