RMRC confirms cholera outbreak in Rayagada

Rayagada: In a recent update, the Regional Medical and Research Centre (RMRC) field unit in Tikiri and Dhudukabahal villages has confirmed the spread of cholera in the Kashipur block of the Rayagada district.

Reportedly, the diarrhea-causing bacteria has been identified as Vibrio Cholera after RMRC submitted the report after examining samples.

The District Collector Swadha Dev Singh has asked RMRC to take adequate measures to control the disease. While ASHA and Anganwadi workers are distributing medicines in the affected villages, a helpline number has also been issued for emergency purposes.

After examining the samples and five days of observation, the RMRC reports stated that the river water and the groundwater are contaminated. Hence, the water source has been isolated for decontamination.

Notably, three out of nine samples of a rectal swabs of patients in the district were found to have the presence of the carrier bacteria.