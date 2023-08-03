Rivers swell in various district of Odisha, communication disrupted

Bhubaneswar: Various rivers across the different districts in Odisha are in swell said reports on Thursday. Flood-like situation has been experienced in various districts.

In Jajpur the Brahmani river is rising constantly. The river is flowing above the danger mark near Jenapur.

The danger mark is 67ft and the flood water had risen above the mark in the afternoon. It is worth mentioning that there is a flood-like situation in Brahmani river.

In Chandbali, on the Akhandalamani-Bhadrak main road, floodwater was seen flowing on various parts of the road.

The traffic on this road has been disrupted, said latest reports. Four feet of flood water has been seen on the road at Payasahi and Surjipur square.

In Balasore district, flood water has affected Simulia and Khaira blocks. The district administration has arranged for free kitchens and dry foods to be distributed to those affected by floods.

In this district 13oo people have been evacuated and rehabilitated in as many as 20 different shelters, informed the district administration.

In Dampada area of Banki block in Cuttack vast acres of agricultural land have been inundated with flood water from the Mahanadi river.

As many as 17 houses have been inundated due to heavy rains and strong breeze in Pottangi block of Koraput, informed the district emergency officer.

Flood water is affecting various districts of Odisha. The Odisha SRC has put the Collectors of various districts on high alert for a probable flood-like situation.