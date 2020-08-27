River Baitarani In Odisha Swells, Food Like Situation In Various Areas Of Bhadrak [WATCH]
Bhadrak: Water-level of Baitarani River is rising at Bhadrak district in Odisha is rising constantly. There may be a threat of a flood like situation in several areas of the district.
The Regional Meteorological Centre situated at Bhubaneswar has predicted that moderate rainfall accompanied by thundershowers might be experienced in the district today.
Vehicular movements on many routes in the region have been affected as several roads and bridges have been submerged.
“By this evening, Baitarani River is expected to rise by 75 cm compared to early morning today. Please be cautious if going near the riverfront.” informs the Central Water Commission.
According to the statistics, the warning level of the river is 37.44 m and the danger level 38.36 m. It is noteworthy that the present water level is 40.83 m and is expected to rise further.