Rituals Schedule of Puri Rath Yatra 2020 released

Puri: Following Supreme Court’s nod to conduct the world famous Rath Yatra in Puri of Odisha with restrictions, the schedule for the rituals to be performed tomorrow, has been released. Here is the detail of the rituals’ schedule of Lord Jagannath tomorrow, on June 23, the Rath Yatra 2020 day in Puri Srimandira of Odisha.

Mangala Alati : 3.00 am Mailama : 3.15 am Tadapalagi : 3.30 am Roshahoma : 4.00 am Abakasha : 4.30 am Surya puja : 4.45 am Dwarapala puja : 5.00 am Besha sesha : 5.00 am Gopala Ballava, Sakala Dhupa (Khechudi Bhoga): 5.30 to 6.45 am Ratha pratistha: 6.45 am Mangalarpana: 6.45 am Pahandi Arambha (Commencement of Pahandi): 7.00 am Pahandi Sesha (End of Pahandi ritual): 10.00 am Madan Mohan Bije : 10.00 to 10.30 am Chita lagi : 10.30 to 11.00 am Besha Sesha : 11.00 am to 11.30 am Chherapanhara : 11.30 to 12.15 am Charamala phita, Ghoda, Sarathi fixing : 11.45 am to 12.30 pm Rathatana (Pulling of Chariots) : 12.00 noon

The other rituals will be performed on the Chariots after commencement of Rathatana, pulling of the chariots.