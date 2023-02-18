Ritual craze man kills wife, worships naked body in Odisha!

Kamakyanagar: In a shocking incident, a man has allegedly killed his wife for a ritualistic practice in Kamakyanagar area of Dhenkanal.

The incident has been reported on Saturday from a forest at Ambapalas village under Parjang police limits in Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

The man had allegedly killed his wife for a ritual and performed some kind of a superstitious worship with the naked corpse in a forest.

When he was performing the ritual a few villagers spotted him and immediately informed the police. The Parjang police immediately detained the accused person. He is being questioned by the police said reliable reports.

Detailed report awaited in this matter.