Rise in prices of milk products in Odisha!

Cuttack: The prices of milk products such as cottage cheese, paneer and khoa (khoya) is all set to rise said the milk traders union on Monday.

There shall be a considerable increase in the prices of milk products, the price rise will be as follows:

There shall be an increase from Rs. 225 to Rs. 255 per kg for paneer.

There shall be an increase from Rs. 175 rupees to Rs. 195 rupees per kg for cottage cheese (chenna).

There shall be an increase from Rs. 260 to Rs. 320 per kg for khoa (khoya).

Recently, on March 30, 2023 the Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (OMFED) had announced a price hike for milk in Odisha. It revised the procurement and marketing prices.

The revised rate of OMFED milk has came into effect from April 1, 2023. The price of the milk has been increased by Rs 2 per litre. The new rates will be effective from April 1.

OMFED had taken a decision to revise the rates of milk in view of the demand of the milk farmers, It has been decided to increase the price of milk in view of the increase in the prices of fodder, fodder, medicine, fuel etc.

Due to the implementation of the new price, the price of 500 ml of toned milk has increased from Rs. 21 to Rs. 23.

Similarly, the price of 500 ml premium milk and gold milk has increased from Rs 24 to Rs 26.

The price of tea special milk has increased from 23 rupees to 25 rupees. Notably, the price of OMFED milk was hiked by Rs 2 per litre earlier on April 21, 2023.

Also Read: CRPF Officer Shoots Himself In Rayagada Of Odisha