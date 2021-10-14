Rise In Covid Cases Continues In Bhubaneswar, See Details

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday informed that as many as 216 new COVID positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The BMC on its Twitter handle said that a total of 216 new COVID positive cases including 131 local contacts and 85 quarantine cases reported in the jurisdiction of BMC.

Similarly, 196 COVID patients also recovered from the deadly virus taking the recovery tally to 109474.

Meanwhile, the active cases under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation also rose to 3654.

Here are the detailed reports of the COVID case detected in the BMC area today:

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24hrs under the BMC area on

14th October (till 9am). pic.twitter.com/Gmb0W7NENi — BMC (@bmcbbsr) October 14, 2021

The Covid positivity rate is not yet alarming, said Health Director Bijay Mohapatra in a presser earlier this morning while addressing the rising covid cases in Bhubaneswar.

However, the current focus is on the capital city as it takes 7 days for one person to become infected with coronavirus, he added.

Reportedly, since last three months the number of Covid infection has been fluctuating. All the districts of the State is under Green zone whereas Khurda district has been listed from Red zone to the list under Yellow zone today.

It is noteworthy that, the number of critical Covid positive patients in hospitals has remarkably reduced.

“We have been urging people to follow Covid protocols amidst the festive season also and to avoid visiting public areas if they have not yet received both the doses of Covid vaccination. Those who have not yet taken the vaccine jabs, kindly take it soon,” said Health Director.