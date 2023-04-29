Rise in C-section deliveries: Odisha govt orders for audits at private hospitals

Bhubaneswar: Taking a serious note of the rise in Caesarean section (C-section deliveries), the Odisha government today ordered to conduct of audits at all private hospitals of the State.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has written letters to all the Chief District Medical Officers (CDMOs) and Urban Public Health Officers to start the audits of the C-section deliveries at private hospitals coming under their respective jurisdictions.

As per the direction of the Health and Family Welfare Department Director Bijay Panigrahi, nodal officers have been appointed to begin the C-section delivery audit from May 1.

Panigrahi said that action will be taken against the private hospital which will be found flouting the guidelines of the government during the audit.

The State government’s decision for the audit of the C-section delivery case came following the latest report of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), which showed a rise in the C-section delivery cases at private hospitals.

According to the latest report of the NFHS, the percentage of cesarean section deliveries at private hospitals in Odisha stands at 70.7 percent while the national average is only 47.4 percent.

The percentage of cesarean section deliveries at private hospitals in the state in 2015-16 was 53.7 percent. However, there has been a sudden increase in the number of C-section operations at private hospitals.