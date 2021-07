Puri: The body of a rickshaw puller was found hanging at Mochisahi Chhhak in Puri district today morning.

The deceased rickshaw-puller has been identified as Rabi, has been riding rickshaw for the past 10 years in the same area.

Report says, some locals spotted the body hanging and informed the police.

On being informed, the town police reached the spot and recovered the body. Later, the police have started an investigation into the incident.