Rice Mill Fined Over Rs 3 Crore In Odisha

Balangir: A hefty fine of more than Rs 3 crore has been reportedly imposed on a rice mill in Balangiri district of Odisha on charges of irregularities in storage of rice.

According to sources, acting on the allegation of irregularity in storage of rice, a special team of the district administration with the help of the local police had conducted a raid on Laluram Rice Mill recently.

The concerned officials during the raid had found out a shortage of 29,707 quintals of rice following which they imposed Rs 3,571,235 on the rice mill today, said the sources.

It is to be noted here that the Balangir district administration swung into action and conducted the raid as it had been receiving allegations against the mill from several people.