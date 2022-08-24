odisha vigilance raid

RI Under Vigilance Scanner In Khurda Of Odisha

By Sunita 16 0

Bhubaneswar: The RI(Revenue Inspector), Balianta of Khurdha district has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe.

The accused has been identified as Debadutta Biswal.

He was caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 20000/- from a complainant as an advance to the total bribe demand of Rs 40000/- towards partition of 47 decimals of paternal land amongst brothers.

The entire bribe money Rs 20000/- has been recovered from accused Biswal and seized.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance has registered a case.

Investigation in progress against Biswal.

Detailed report awaited.

