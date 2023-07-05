RI in Malkangiri of Odisha caught red-handed while taking bribe

Revenue Inspector (R.I) of Sindhrimal under Malkangiri Tahasil of Malkangiri district has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance. 

The RI was caught while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.25,000/- (Rupees Twenty Five Thousand) from a Complainant.

The bribe was accepted towards the demarcation of her land for acquisition by the government for airstrip in Malkangiri.

Recently, her land of area Ac 1.50 Decimal was acquired by the government of Odisha and she had received the compensation towards it. The entire bribe money has been recovered from the possession of accused Sahu that is the RI and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Sri Sahu from DA angle.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance P.S. case No.20 U/s 7 P.C Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Sahu, RI.

A detailed report in this connection is awaited.

