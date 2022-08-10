RI In Ganjam Of Odisha Under Vigilance Scanner

Ganjam: Revenue Inspector (RI) of K. Barida R.I. Circle under Kodala Tahasil of Ganjam district has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance.

The accused has been identified as Debasish Majhi.

The RI was arrested while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.25,000/- from the complainant (owner of vehicle) for release of his tipper.

The complainant paid Rs 30,000/- as fine amount; however the RI refused to release his tipper unless further Rs 25,000/- would be paid by him as bribe.

Following trap, simultaneous searches are being launched in his residential quarter and other places.

Detailed report awaited.