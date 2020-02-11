RI Caught in Vigilance Net for taking bribe of Rs.500 in Odisha

Balasore: Tightening the noose around the necks of the corrupt officials, Vigilance sleuths today caught red handed a Revenue Inspector in Balasore district on the charge of taking bribe of Rs. 500.

The accused Revenue Officer has been identified as Rakesh Kumar Pradhan of Anantapur Revenue Circle.

As per reports, the officer was caught red handed on Tuesday by Balasore Vigilance sleuths when he was accepting a bribe of Rs.500 at Soro Tahasil office premises from the complainant Hemanta Kumar Panda for issue of a legal heir certificate.

The accused received the bribe money in his personal diary while sitting in his Car.

The anti-corruption officials arrested the officer and seized the money and the diary from him.

A raid by the anti-corruption sleuths at his house at Sahadevkhunta in Balasore is underway. In this connection Balasore Vigilance P.S. Case No.08 Dt.10.02.2020 has been registered.