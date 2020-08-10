RGV releases first look of ‘Dangerous’, his 2nd film casting Odisha’s Apsara Rani

Bhubaneswar: Bollywood director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) who was in the news few days back among netizens of Odisha for his film ‘Thriller’ that casts Odisha’s Apsara Rani, has released the first look of his second film casting Apsara Rani. Titled ‘Dangerous’ this film akin to ‘Thriller’ also houses many erotic scenes by Apsara. As per the poster, ‘Dangerous’ is ‘India’s first lesbian crime action film’.

⁦in DANGEROUS my intention is to depict a love story between 2 women with as much respect and dignity as between a man and a woman like what the posters suggest..Incidentally they have been designed by the highly talented ⁦@CreativePsychoo⁩ pic.twitter.com/s2tt8PBhoY — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 9, 2020

The erotic poster of ‘Dangerous’ also flaunts the slogan ‘Their Affair Killed many, including cops and gangsters.” RGV has directed successful films like ‘Shiva’ and ‘Satya’. From this slogan it seems it is another film from his potpourri of crime fictions.

DANGEROUS is a darkly passionate high intensity lesbian love story between two women Apsara Rani and Naina Ganguly @apsara_rani_ (Insta- https://t.co/nhBlo6fVM9) and @NainaGtweets (Insta- https://t.co/Kyr57boACd) #DangerousRgv pic.twitter.com/qj06TaQTZr — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 9, 2020

RGV took to Twitter to release the first look of ‘Dangerous’ and wrote, “In ‘Dangerous’ my intention is to depict a love story between two women with as much respect and dignity as between a man and a woman like what the posters suggest. Incidentally they have been designed by the highly talented Creative Psychoo.”

Releasing the first look of my most ambitious film till date at 1.30 pm today .it will be INDIA’S FIRST LESBIAN CRIME ACTION FILM pic.twitter.com/uLpPPV8uMB — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 9, 2020

Few days back Ram Gopal Varma was criticized on Twitter for one of his series of twitter posts where he had introduced the leading lady of his film ‘Thriller’, Apsara Rani from Odisha. However, Apsara has managed to grab the opportunity of being the protagonist of even ‘Dangerous’, RGV’s latest film.

My Lesbian crime action film’s title is DANGEROUS and it’s tag line is ..”Their affair killed many, including Cops and Gangsters” first look poster releasing in one hour at 1.30 P M #DangerousRgv pic.twitter.com/NuXBMFEZg4 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 9, 2020

‘Dangerous’ also casts Naina Ganguly. Apsara Rani has thanked her director in another tweet for offering her the second film.

As per reports, ‘Dangerous’ will be shortly released on rgvworldtheatre.com/RGVworld.in/ShreyasET/ShreyasET.com. And the multilingual film will be released in Odia, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bhojpuri, and Gujarati.