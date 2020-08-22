RGH Doctor Dies Of COVID-19 In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Rourkela: A senior doctor succumbed to the deadly virus COVID-19  in Rourkela this morning.

Dr Arun Ku Das (60) was working with Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) and was admitted to Hi-tech COVID hospital after being tested positive for Coronavirus.

Dr Das was undergoing treatment and died at the Hi-Tech COVID Hospital in the morning, informed Sundargarh CDMO Dr. Saroj Mishra today.

Dr. Das had started his career as the Surgeon at the RGH. Even after retirement from service, he was posted in OPD of the hospital on contractual basis.

With two fatalities due to Coronavirus in Sundergarh district, the death toll touched 27 in the district.

 

