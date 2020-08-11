Bhubaneswar: Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the first coronavirus vaccine, the world’s first such vaccine too. Putin thanked everyone who worked on the vaccine against the coronavirus, and described it as a very important step for the world.

The president also asked Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that he knows “it works quite effectively” and “forms a stable immunity”.

“This morning, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against the new coronavirus was registered” in Russia, he added during a televised video conference call with the ministers.

Putin emphasized that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests.

He added that one of his two daughters has received a shot of the vaccine and is feeling well.