Revised Guideline issued for implementation of National Covid vaccination programme

Bhubaneswar: The Government of India have communicated the revised guidelines for implementation of the National Covid vaccination programme, which will come in to effect from June 21, 2021, said a letter issued by the Odisha Health Department.

As per the new guideline Government of India will procure 75 percent of the vaccine being manufactured by the Manufacturers in the country and will be provided to States and UTs free of cost.

The domestic vaccine manufacturers are given option to provide vaccines directly to the private hospitals, which is restricted to 25 per cent of their monthly production.

The vaccination will be prioritized in the order: Frontline workers, Citizens above 45 years of age, Citizens whose 2nd dose has become due, citizens in between 18 to 44 years of age.

Government of India will allocate vaccines to State based on criteria such as popularion, disease breden and progress of vaccination. Wastage of vaccine will affect the allocation negatively.

The price of vaccine doses for private hospitals would be declared by each vaccine manufacture and any subsequent changes would be notified in advance. The private hospitals may charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as service charge.

It is to be noted that the Covid 19 Vaccination programme began from January 16, 2021 with vaccination of Health Care workers and later on expanded for front line workers. Since May 1, under phase 3 strategy, Govt of India was supplying vaccine free of cost for vaccination of HCWs, FLWs and citizens above 45 years and the States were procuring vaccines directly from the manufacturers for vaccination of the 18 to 44 year age group.