Revenue Supervisor apprehended while taking bribe in Odisha

Nuapada: A Revenue Supervisor has been reportedly apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 15,000 today.

The Revenue Supervisor has been identified as Akshaya Kumar Naik, Revenue Supervisor of Komna Tahasil office in Nuapada district. The Vigilance team nabbed him while he was taking the bribe from a complainant for issuance of Notice and to minimize fine amount against encroachment cases and to help in issue of ROR (Land Patta) in respect of complaint and others.

The entire tainted bribe money has been recovered and seized from the possession of Naik, said sources adding that following the successful trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Naik from DA angle.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance P.S Case No. 05 Dt. 04.02.2024 U/s 7 P.C Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against the accused Revenue Supervisor.

Detailed report follows.