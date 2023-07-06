Revenue Inspector (RI) attacked by sand mafias in Balangir

A Revenue Inspector (RI) was allegedly attacked by sand mafias near Mushundi village under Salebhata outpost in Odisha’s Balangir district.

Balangir: A Revenue Inspector (RI) was allegedly attacked by sand mafias near Mushundi village under Salebhata outpost in Odisha’s Balangir district. Reportedly, they attacked the RI during enforcement against the loot of minor minerals on Thursday.

The Revenue Officer, identified as Sushant Patel was attacked by the mafias when a joint enforcement squad was escorting three tractors loaded with stones and sands to a local police station for allegedly transporting minor minerals while paying royalty to the government.

According to sources, the enforcement squad conducted the raid early morning on Thursday as per the instruction of Agalpur Tehsildar Sushree Saroja Behera and seized two tractors loaded with stones. On their way to the police station, the enforcement team caught another tractor loaded with sand.

Near Musundhi village, the sand-laden tractor tried to flee from the spot. When opposed by the team, the tractor driver allegedly made an attempt to run over the enforcement squad. Later the owner of the sand-laden truck attacked RI from the back side.

A case has been registered against the sand mafia Santosh Kumar Pradhan and he has been arrested. The cops have also initiated a probe into the matter.

