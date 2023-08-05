Revenue Inspector brutally attacked by mining mafia in Mayurbhanj

The Revenue Inspector (RI) was allegedly attacked by mining mafias at Sabarnamajari quarry in Mayurbhanj district

Udala: The Revenue Inspector (RI) was allegedly brutally attacked by mining mafias at Sabarnamajari quarry in Mayurbhanj district. 

The injured, identified as Dayanidhi Rout, working as Revenue Inspector at Badapathara under Khunta Tehsil of Mayurbhanj district.

Reports say, Dayanidhi had gone to conduct raid at Subarnamajari quarry when some unidentified mining mafias attacked him and sustained serious injuries.

He was immediately rescued and shifted to Dukura hospital for medical aid.

Later, RI lodges a complaint at the police station and investigation is under process.

